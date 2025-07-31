Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1505
Just a Bee
Just a bee- with cooler temperatures and lower humidity (yay!) but with an air quality alert from the forest fire smoke blowing in from the prairies (boo!) At least the heat and smoke are not overlapping (for now).
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1505
photos
62
followers
27
following
412% complete
View this month »
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
31st July 2025 4:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
summer
,
zinnia
Lesley
ace
A bee doing its thing. Lovely.
July 31st, 2025
KV
ace
Very cool POV… you can see the bee’s proboscis going right down into the flower. Seek identified it as a brown-belted bumble bee.
July 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close