Just a Bee by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1505

Just a Bee

Just a bee- with cooler temperatures and lower humidity (yay!) but with an air quality alert from the forest fire smoke blowing in from the prairies (boo!) At least the heat and smoke are not overlapping (for now).
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
A bee doing its thing. Lovely.
July 31st, 2025  
KV ace
Very cool POV… you can see the bee’s proboscis going right down into the flower. Seek identified it as a brown-belted bumble bee.
July 31st, 2025  
