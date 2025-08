Please Go Now!

"Chit-chit-chit"- "Stay away from my baby!" said the female northern cardinal. I stumbled upon a cardinal family: male (not in the photo, but he was darting around), female (featured here), and at least one baby (which I did manage to see). They clearly wanted me to move along, so after I took a few shots I left them in peace. Thank you for today's photo, Mrs. C.