Photo 1508
Ready to Dance
Another monarch! In fact, this one was also one of a pair, with the two of them doing their aerial courtship dance. This is the male with his distinctive black dots on each hind wing.
The coneflowers are parched! We desperately need rain.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
summer
,
butterflies
,
coneflowers
,
monarch butterfly
