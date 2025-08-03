Previous
Ready to Dance

Another monarch! In fact, this one was also one of a pair, with the two of them doing their aerial courtship dance. This is the male with his distinctive black dots on each hind wing.

The coneflowers are parched! We desperately need rain.
3rd August 2025

Heather

