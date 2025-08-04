Sign up
Previous
Photo 1509
A Feast Awaits
A male American goldfinch about to feast on the sunflower seeds (and with a white spider flower in the background :-)
Another smoke alert day with people being advised to wear N95s outside (but few are). Heat alerts and smoke alerts have become our new normal for summer. Sigh!
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
birds
summer
goldfinch
narayani
ace
Lovely capture.
August 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot - he certainly has spotted the feast of sunflower seeds - all waiting for the pickings Your weather does not sound too good Hazel - hope the heat and smoke will subside soon !
August 4th, 2025
