Light on a Wing by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1511

Light on a Wing

Thank you to @shutterbug49 for nudging me to attempt Abstract August. So here we go (my very first attempt- ever!): a close-up of the wing of a monarch butterfly catching the light. (Hmm- don't know about the size issue. Much to learn :-)
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
