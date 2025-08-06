Sign up
Light on a Wing
a close-up of the wing of a monarch butterfly catching the light.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
2
365
Canon EOS M5
2nd August 2025 6:47am
Public
light
august25words
abstractaug2025
