Riding the Clouds by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1512

Riding the Clouds

A perfect spot in the clouds of the hydrangea.

A macro, but not an abstract, today. Thank you all for your encouragement as I attempt to move out of my comfort zone and post (from time to time) for Abstract August.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Dorothy
Love the title! The bee looks like a leg is missing your so close.
August 7th, 2025  
Heather
@illinilass Thank you, Dorothy! And oh- you're right about it missing a leg!!!
August 7th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture of the details. I love the “clouds”.
August 7th, 2025  
Barb
Love this, Heather! Great title and wonderful macro!
August 7th, 2025  
