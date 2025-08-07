Sign up
Previous
Photo 1512
Riding the Clouds
A perfect spot in the clouds of the hydrangea.
A macro, but not an abstract, today. Thank you all for your encouragement as I attempt to move out of my comfort zone and post (from time to time) for Abstract August.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
4
2
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
macro
,
summer
,
hydrangea
,
august25words
Dorothy
Love the title! The bee looks like a leg is missing your so close.
August 7th, 2025
Heather
@illinilass
Thank you, Dorothy! And oh- you're right about it missing a leg!!!
August 7th, 2025
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture of the details. I love the “clouds”.
August 7th, 2025
Barb
Love this, Heather! Great title and wonderful macro!
August 7th, 2025
