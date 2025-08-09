Previous
Blurred Petunias by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1514

Blurred Petunias

An attempt at a blurred abstract with these garden petunias (slow shutter speed + ICM- I'm not sure if there is a distinction between ICM and blur, but here we are)

The hot and muggy weather continues, but the smoke is somewhat better. Small mercies.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
414% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact