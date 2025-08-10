Previous
Welcome All Pollinators! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1515

Welcome All Pollinators!

Coneflowers attracting the pollinators (a monarch butterfly and a bee companion).

From last week because today is just too hot and humid (33C (91F) but feeling like 40C (104F) with the humidity.

And thank you, Sue @susiemc, for giving me full reign to post more monarchs :-)
Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
