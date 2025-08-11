Previous
Golden Harvest by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1516

Golden Harvest

In the sun on a very hot day, a bee settles on a yellow coneflower (but orange coneflower by name; aka rudbeckia).
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
415% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous ! fav x
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact