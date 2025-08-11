Sign up
Photo 1516
Golden Harvest
In the sun on a very hot day, a bee settles on a yellow coneflower (but orange coneflower by name; aka rudbeckia).
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1516
photos
63
followers
27
following
415% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th August 2025 6:30am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
summer
,
orange coneflowers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous ! fav x
August 12th, 2025
