At Peace by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1517

At Peace

An abstract to link with the word of the day ("emotion")- I hope- with a slow shutter and a crop. Imagining being enveloped by these soft clouds of pink gives me a feeling of peace.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Heather

