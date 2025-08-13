Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1518
Not a Zinnia
I returned to the zinnia patch and so did the monarch butterfly (not that it's the same one as before). I love how the monarch, with its orange colours, could almost pass as one of the zinnias.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1518
photos
62
followers
26
following
415% complete
View this month »
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
13th August 2025 5:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
butterflies
,
zinnias
,
monarch butterfly
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close