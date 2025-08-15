Previous
Summer Azure by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1520

Summer Azure

A Summer Azure butterfly (ID thanks to google) on some Joe-Pye-weed growing in a pollinator garden. This little butterfly is a new one for me.

@kvphoto Here is some Joe-Pye-weed :-)

15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
416% complete

