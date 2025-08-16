Sign up
Photo 1521
Sunny Bokeh
Not an abstract, but a sunny bokeh with some spider flowers for the word of the day
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1521
photos
63
followers
26
following
416% complete
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
Views
4
365
Canon EOS M5
15th August 2025 5:32am
flowers
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
spider flowers
,
august25words
