The Best Way by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1522

The Best Way

A male American goldfinch feeding on sunflower seeds. If I think about it, this is clearly the best position. Smart little birds!
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Heather

If the seed falls, they get it rather than the ground. Nice spotting and capture.
August 17th, 2025  
Sweet capture
August 17th, 2025  
