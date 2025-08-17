Sign up
Previous
Photo 1522
The Best Way
A male American goldfinch feeding on sunflower seeds. If I think about it, this is clearly the best position. Smart little birds!
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1522
photos
63
followers
26
following
416% complete
View this month »
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
17th August 2025 5:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
summer
,
goldfinch
Shutterbug
ace
If the seed falls, they get it rather than the ground. Nice spotting and capture.
August 17th, 2025
narayani
ace
Sweet capture
August 17th, 2025
