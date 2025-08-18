Sign up
Previous
Photo 1523
Mosaic Monarch
A steep learning curve for me as I dipped my toe into post-processing to come up with this image for the word of the day (mosaic).
Wow!
@gardencat
Joanne, I see how you get lost for hours in the rabbit hole! I had a hard time climbing out myself, and this was a simple project!
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1523
photos
63
followers
26
following
417% complete
View this month »
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th August 2025 6:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
monarch butterfly
,
befunky
,
august25words
,
abstractaug25
Barb
ace
Spectacular first time result, Heather! You are braver than I! Kudos to you! This is brilliant!
August 19th, 2025
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
Thank you, Barb. I figured it was time to push myself a tad :-)
August 19th, 2025
Barb
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
👍😁
August 19th, 2025
