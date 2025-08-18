Previous
Mosaic Monarch by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1523

Mosaic Monarch

A steep learning curve for me as I dipped my toe into post-processing to come up with this image for the word of the day (mosaic).

Wow! @gardencat Joanne, I see how you get lost for hours in the rabbit hole! I had a hard time climbing out myself, and this was a simple project!
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
417% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Spectacular first time result, Heather! You are braver than I! Kudos to you! This is brilliant!
August 19th, 2025  
Heather ace
@bjywamer Thank you, Barb. I figured it was time to push myself a tad :-)
August 19th, 2025  
Barb ace
@365projectorgheatherb 👍😁
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact