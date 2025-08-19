Sign up
Previous
Photo 1524
Ravine Stewards
These are three volunteers with the city's Community Stewardship Program: (from left to right) Claire, Michelle, and Yvon (holding a branch of common buckthorn, an invasive species)
After my Tuesday morning tai chi class, I walk home through the ravine, and I often encounter these volunteers (and others) as they are finishing up.
Today, for my "ravine residents," I decided to feature these people and their community work.
Each week, from spring to fall, they work in the ravine, removing invasive species, planting new trees and shrubs, and generally maintaining the ecological environment of the ravine.
I greatly appreciate their work and would be happy to volunteer with them if my tai chi class weren't at the same time. But who knows- maybe in the future.
Here is a link to the program (mostly for my own information, but it may be of interest to others)
https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/volunteer-with-the-city/community-stewardship-program/
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
1
0
Tags
summer
,
ravine
,
volunteers
KV
ace
They look like happy volunteers. Hope you enjoyed your tai chi class.
August 19th, 2025
