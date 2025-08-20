Previous
What a Selection! by 365projectorgheatherb
What a Selection!

A huge selection from this stall at the farmers' market today- and it's all great!
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

KV ace
Nice to get fresh produce!
August 21st, 2025  
