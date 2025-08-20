Sign up
Photo 1525
What a Selection!
A huge selection from this stall at the farmers' market today- and it's all great!
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1525
photos
63
followers
26
following
417% complete
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th August 2025 5:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
summer
,
candid
,
farmers' market
KV
Nice to get fresh produce!
August 21st, 2025
