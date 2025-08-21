Previous
Outline- Bee on a Coneflower by 365projectorgheatherb
Outline- Bee on a Coneflower

Another post-processing exploration for the word of the day (outline). I have been using BeFunky. Wow! What a world of possibilities!
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Joanne Diochon ace
Very cool! I like the sort of old paper effect here.
August 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely and dainty outline , a great post edit ! - - such fun isn't it ! fav
August 22nd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I really like this on that background.
August 22nd, 2025  
