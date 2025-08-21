Sign up
Photo 1526
Outline- Bee on a Coneflower
Another post-processing exploration for the word of the day (outline). I have been using BeFunky. Wow! What a world of possibilities!
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1526
photos
64
followers
26
following
418% complete
View this month »
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th July 2025 4:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
befunky
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very cool! I like the sort of old paper effect here.
August 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such lovely and dainty outline , a great post edit ! - - such fun isn't it ! fav
August 22nd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I really like this on that background.
August 22nd, 2025
