Previous
Pollinators and People by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1527

Pollinators and People

Joe-Pye weed and goldenrod for pollinators and coffee and snacks for people- a perfect offering smack in the middle of the city!
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
418% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Looks a lovely place for a coffee
August 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact