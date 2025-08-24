Previous
I Spy by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1529

I Spy

A male American goldfinch looking a little windblown as he surveys the world from the top of a sunflower gone to seed (a feast awaits)
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
narayani ace
Sweet capture. Do they eat the seeds?
August 24th, 2025  
