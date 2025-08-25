Previous
Before the Trip by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1530

Before the Trip

A monarch butterfly fueling up on nectar in preparation for its long migration to Mexico. This "super generation" of monarchs can live up to nine months to complete the migration!
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
419% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact