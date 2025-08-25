Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1530
Before the Trip
A monarch butterfly fueling up on nectar in preparation for its long migration to Mexico. This "super generation" of monarchs can live up to nine months to complete the migration!
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1530
photos
64
followers
26
following
419% complete
View this month »
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th August 2025 5:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
butterflies
,
monarch
,
zinnias
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close