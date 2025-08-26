Sign up
Previous
Photo 1531
Waves
A came upon a lawn planted with Hakone grass (aka Japanese forest grass-a new one for me). The grass flowed like waves, so here we are as an abstract for the word of the day :-)
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1531
photos
64
followers
26
following
419% complete
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th August 2025 1:36am
Tags
summer
,
grasses
,
befunky
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
narayani
ace
Great abstract
August 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the flow and waves in the grasses - and the enhanced colours work well for an abstract !
August 27th, 2025
