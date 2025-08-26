Previous
Waves by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1531

Waves

A came upon a lawn planted with Hakone grass (aka Japanese forest grass-a new one for me). The grass flowed like waves, so here we are as an abstract for the word of the day :-)
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Great abstract
August 27th, 2025  
Love the flow and waves in the grasses - and the enhanced colours work well for an abstract !
August 27th, 2025  
