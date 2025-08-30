Sign up
Previous
Photo 1535
My Reward
A female monarch butterfly (females lack the two black spots on the hind wings, which males have). She rewarded me with her open wings long enough for me to get this shot :-)
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
30th August 2025 5:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
monarch
,
purple loosestrife
,
buttlerflies
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fav!
August 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot and presentation !
August 30th, 2025
