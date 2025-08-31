Previous
Look Inside by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1536

Look Inside

A common blue butterfly giving a peak inside.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
420% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
It is beautiful on both sides. What a lovely find and double capture.
August 31st, 2025  
Heather ace
@gardencat Hi Joanne. I just learned (courtesy of google) that this is a male with the blue inside. The female has an almost black interior (I thought it was a completely different butterfly :-)
August 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact