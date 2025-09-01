Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1537
Don't Forget Me!
What is summer without cabbage white butterflies!
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1537
photos
64
followers
26
following
421% complete
View this month »
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
31st August 2025 5:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
butterflies
,
cabbage white
KV
ace
Stunning. The colors are terrific and nice detail in the butterfly… fav!
September 1st, 2025
wendy frost
A beautiful capture with great details on the butterfly and the pretty flowers .
September 1st, 2025
narayani
ace
They are the only ones I see here!
September 2nd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the white butterfly on the colorful flowers.
September 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close