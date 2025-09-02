Previous
A Nice Dusting by 365projectorgheatherb
A Nice Dusting

A wasp (of some kind) with a nice dusting of pollen in the light: another resident of the ravine. The flowers belong to a pollinator plant called "boneset."

2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Heather

