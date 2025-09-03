Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1539
Golden Mountain
A bumble bee atop a mound of "canada goldenrod" (its actual name).
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1539
photos
64
followers
26
following
421% complete
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
2nd September 2025 1:19am
Tags
bee
,
summer
,
goldenrod
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very nice!
September 4th, 2025
