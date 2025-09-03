Previous
Golden Mountain by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1539

Golden Mountain

A bumble bee atop a mound of "canada goldenrod" (its actual name).
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nice!
September 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact