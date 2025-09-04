Previous
Still Here (for Now) by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1540

Still Here (for Now)

Today there were *three* monarch butterflies feeding on the zinnias! Soon they will be gone, so I couldn't resist another capture.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

