Previous
Photo 1541
Leaving Summer
High winds and some rain today- and then this! There is no doubt we are leaving summer behind.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
summer
,
dogwood
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So richly coloured in readiness for Autumn ! Well spotted and captured - lovely sharp image , great dof and a lovely gentle bokeh ! fav
PS and pops on black !
September 5th, 2025
Heather
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl! And you're right about it popping on black! :-)
September 5th, 2025
wendy frost
A great sign of Autumn Heather time seems to be passing by very quickly this year.
September 5th, 2025
