Cosmos by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1542

Cosmos

I love cosmos, but I somehow neglected to get any shots of it until today.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
narayani ace
I love them too. I’ve taken SO many photos of mine this season!
September 7th, 2025  
Heather ace
@narayani Ooh, lucky you to have your own cosmos! I live in a condo (with no balcony even), so I take photos of other people's gardens :-)
September 7th, 2025  
