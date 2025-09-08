Previous
The Bully by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1544

The Bully

This Downy Woodpecker pushed the goldfinches aside as it dug into the sunflower seeds. But it lacked their acrobatic skill. Maybe bigger but not better! :-)
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
narayani ace
Size isn’t everything! 😄
September 9th, 2025  
