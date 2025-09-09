Previous
On Her Throne by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1545

On Her Throne

A female American Goldfinch looking ever so pretty on her throne of sunflowers
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....


Photo Details

