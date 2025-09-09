Sign up
Previous
Photo 1545
On Her Throne
A female American Goldfinch looking ever so pretty on her throne of sunflowers
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
sunflowers
,
goldfinch
