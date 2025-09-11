Previous
My Turn! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1547

My Turn!

Now that the monarch butterflies have almost gone (I spotted one today as it flew off), cabbage whites are having their day.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
