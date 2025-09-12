Previous
Getting a Good Feed by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1548

Getting a Good Feed

A female American goldfinch feasting on sunflower seeds a few days ago (before the downy woodpecker made a claim)
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
