If Only Forever
Photo 1549

If Only Forever

The nearby butterfly bush (buddleia) was a draw for the monarchs today. I spotted *four* of them! So glad they are still around! (This is a female, with no black spots on the hind wings)
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Heather

I live in Toronto, Canada.
narayani ace
Beautiful capture
September 13th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
That bush is well named. Butterflies definitely seem drawn to them. Beautiful capture. Love the focus.
September 14th, 2025  
