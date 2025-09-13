Sign up
Photo 1549
If Only Forever
The nearby butterfly bush (buddleia) was a draw for the monarchs today. I spotted *four* of them! So glad they are still around! (This is a female, with no black spots on the hind wings)
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1549
photos
64
followers
26
following
424% complete
View this month »
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
13th September 2025 5:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
butterfly bush
,
butterflies
,
monarch
,
buddleia
narayani
ace
Beautiful capture
September 13th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
That bush is well named. Butterflies definitely seem drawn to them. Beautiful capture. Love the focus.
September 14th, 2025
