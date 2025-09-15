Previous
Making an Appearance by 365projectorgheatherb
Making an Appearance

A Red Admiral butterfly on the butterfly bush (buddleia). Strangely, I have seen very few of them this season. Has that been the experience of other people?
15th September 2025

Heather

Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Kerry McCarthy
Nice shot! I've seen very few butterflies in general, compared to previous years. Very sad.
September 15th, 2025  
Heather
@mccarth1 Hi Kerry. For me, it's been a banner season for Monarch Butterflies. Apparently, their numbers are double what they were last year because they had good migration conditions last fall. But other butterflies have been really scarce. And with the drought conditions this year, the Monarchs may have a difficult migration again! Yes, it's very sad.
September 15th, 2025  
