Photo 1551
Making an Appearance
A Red Admiral butterfly on the butterfly bush (buddleia). Strangely, I have seen very few of them this season. Has that been the experience of other people?
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
autumn
summer
butterfly bush
butterflies
buddleia
red admiral
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shot! I've seen very few butterflies in general, compared to previous years. Very sad.
September 15th, 2025
Heather
ace
@mccarth1
Hi Kerry. For me, it's been a banner season for Monarch Butterflies. Apparently, their numbers are double what they were last year because they had good migration conditions last fall. But other butterflies have been really scarce. And with the drought conditions this year, the Monarchs may have a difficult migration again! Yes, it's very sad.
September 15th, 2025
