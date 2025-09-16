Sign up
Previous
Photo 1552
An Exotic Touch
Brazilian Jasmine on our rooftop terrace.
Fun fact: Its name "denotes both its Brazilian roots and its sweet-smelling flowers reminiscent of Jasmine."
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1552
photos
64
followers
26
following
425% complete
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
Views
2
2
365
Canon EOS M5
16th September 2025 5:55am
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
autumn
,
summer
,
brazilian jasmine
narayani
ace
Lovely shot. Neither of mine are flowering atm.
September 16th, 2025
Heather
ace
@narayani
This will be the last blast before we move into colder weather. But by then, yours may be starting to bloom :-)
September 16th, 2025
