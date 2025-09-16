Previous
An Exotic Touch by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1552

An Exotic Touch

Brazilian Jasmine on our rooftop terrace.

Fun fact: Its name "denotes both its Brazilian roots and its sweet-smelling flowers reminiscent of Jasmine."
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
narayani ace
Lovely shot. Neither of mine are flowering atm.
September 16th, 2025  
Heather ace
@narayani This will be the last blast before we move into colder weather. But by then, yours may be starting to bloom :-)
September 16th, 2025  
