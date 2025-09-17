Previous
Like Attracts Like by 365projectorgheatherb
Like Attracts Like

One bumblebee, one zinnia: like attracts like.

17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
narayani ace
So cute and furry!
September 17th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful shot!
September 17th, 2025  
