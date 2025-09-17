Sign up
Previous
Photo 1553
Like Attracts Like
One bumblebee, one zinnia: like attracts like.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1553
photos
64
followers
26
following
425% complete
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
17th September 2025 5:28am
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
autumn
,
summer
,
zinnia
narayani
ace
So cute and furry!
September 17th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot!
September 17th, 2025
