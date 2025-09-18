Previous
Just a Glimpse by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1554

Just a Glimpse

Just a glimpse of what's to come with this early turning sugar maple.

With the temperature reaching 29C (84F) but feeling like 35C (95F) today (too hot for my liking), summer is still with us.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Heather

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful I love the rich autumnal tones of the leaves as they frame the image beyond !
September 18th, 2025  
Jo Worboys
Beautiful colours Heather and a great pov. Fav
September 18th, 2025  
