Previous
Photo 1554
Just a Glimpse
Just a glimpse of what's to come with this early turning sugar maple.
With the temperature reaching 29C (84F) but feeling like 35C (95F) today (too hot for my liking), summer is still with us.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1554
photos
64
followers
26
following
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
maple
,
summer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful I love the rich autumnal tones of the leaves as they frame the image beyond !
September 18th, 2025
Jo Worboys
Beautiful colours Heather and a great pov. Fav
September 18th, 2025
