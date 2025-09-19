Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1555
Little Forager
A cooler day and the white-throated sparrows were hopping about and foraging in the undergrowth. They are quick little things, but I managed to get a shot of this one.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1555
photos
64
followers
26
following
426% complete
View this month »
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
19th September 2025 4:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
autumn
,
summer
,
white-throated sparrow
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close