Little Forager by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1555

Little Forager

A cooler day and the white-throated sparrows were hopping about and foraging in the undergrowth. They are quick little things, but I managed to get a shot of this one.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
426% complete

Photo Details

