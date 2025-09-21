Sign up
Photo 1557
One Solitary Monarch
One solitary monarch on the butterfly bush (buddleia) today. The migration to Mexico is well underway with just a few stragglers remaining.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
2
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
autumn
,
summer
,
butterfly bush
,
butterflies
,
monarch
,
buddleia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous and sharp capture of this beauty and buddleia . Super focus and dof , with a lovely bokeh in the background ! Simply love this !fav.
September 21st, 2025
Jo Worboys
Great details of the Monarch Heather. You've had a good run of them this year. Fav
September 21st, 2025
