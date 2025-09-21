Previous
One Solitary Monarch by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1557

One Solitary Monarch

One solitary monarch on the butterfly bush (buddleia) today. The migration to Mexico is well underway with just a few stragglers remaining.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
426% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous and sharp capture of this beauty and buddleia . Super focus and dof , with a lovely bokeh in the background ! Simply love this !fav.
September 21st, 2025  
Jo Worboys
Great details of the Monarch Heather. You've had a good run of them this year. Fav
September 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact