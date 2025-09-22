Sign up
Photo 1558
Here's Your Chance
The white-throated sparrows have discovered the sunflowers. They are quick-moving skittish little things, but this one gave me half a chance at a capture.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1558
photos
63
followers
26
following
426% complete
1558
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd September 2025 5:54am
Tags
birds
autumn
white-throated sparrow
narayani
ace
Great capture
September 22nd, 2025
