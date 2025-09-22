Previous
Here's Your Chance by 365projectorgheatherb
Here's Your Chance

The white-throated sparrows have discovered the sunflowers. They are quick-moving skittish little things, but this one gave me half a chance at a capture.
22nd September 2025

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
426% complete

narayani ace
Great capture
September 22nd, 2025  
