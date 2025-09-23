Previous
Tapping Away by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1559

Tapping Away

A Hairy Woodpecker in the ravine today. It wouldn't give me a front view or even show off its little red patch on its head. But I was happy to have spotted and captured it after I traced the source of the rat-a-tat-tat sounds.
23rd September 2025

Heather

