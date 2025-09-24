Previous
In a Sea of Yellow by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1560

In a Sea of Yellow

A blue bottle fly (according to Google) in a sea of yellow goldenrod.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
427% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice focus and dof
September 25th, 2025  
Barb ace
Nice capture!
September 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact