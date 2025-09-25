Sign up
Previous
Photo 1561
A Little Courtesy
Dog meets dogs, as the professional dog walker yielded the sidewalk to this one man and his one dog. It was nice to see a little courtesy being displayed in this encounter.
Note: The fog-like effect is from the concrete sidewalk being drilled on the other side of the street.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd September 2025 1:55am
autumn
city
candid
dog walkers
