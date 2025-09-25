Previous
A Little Courtesy by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1561

A Little Courtesy

Dog meets dogs, as the professional dog walker yielded the sidewalk to this one man and his one dog. It was nice to see a little courtesy being displayed in this encounter.

Note: The fog-like effect is from the concrete sidewalk being drilled on the other side of the street.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
427% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact