Photo 1562
It Must Be Autumn!
A squirrel with its little "hands" clasping an acorn: it must be autumn!
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
squirrel
,
autumn
,
acorn
