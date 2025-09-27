Previous
Autumn Flames by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1563

Autumn Flames

Japanese maple leaves looking glorious in the sunlight and with their autumn hues. (Befunky for the black background)
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Spectacular , and heralding Autumn! fav
September 28th, 2025  
