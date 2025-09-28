Previous
Catching the Light by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1564

Catching the Light

A grape leaf anemone catching the light before sunset
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
428% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
September 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact