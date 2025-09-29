Sign up
Previous
Photo 1565
Golden Light
Goldenrod and a bumblebee in the sunlight- as simple as that.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
2
0
Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
yellow
,
bee
,
autumn
,
goldenrod
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
September 30th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
What a lovely, plump looking bumble bee she is.
September 30th, 2025
