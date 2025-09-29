Previous
Golden Light by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1565

Golden Light

Goldenrod and a bumblebee in the sunlight- as simple as that.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
428% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
September 30th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
What a lovely, plump looking bumble bee she is.
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact