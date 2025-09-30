Previous
Just for You, Little Bee by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1566

Just for You, Little Bee

The honey bees were in heaven, collecting pollen and nectar from the new england asters, which bloom this time of year as if just for them :-)
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Heather

Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet capture - there are still bees and wasps still around here too !
September 30th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I love the colors and the details of bee.
September 30th, 2025  
