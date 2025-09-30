Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1566
Just for You, Little Bee
The honey bees were in heaven, collecting pollen and nectar from the new england asters, which bloom this time of year as if just for them :-)
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1566
photos
64
followers
26
following
429% complete
View this month »
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
30th September 2025 1:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
autumn
,
honey bee
,
new england asters
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture - there are still bees and wasps still around here too !
September 30th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I love the colors and the details of bee.
September 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close